Thursday, March 16
• Thursday Night Jazz Band, The Barking Parrot, 7 p.m., $20 with all proceeds to Grandmothers for Africa, tickets available from the front desk of the hotel or the door, ages 19 and over
• Board meeting of Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, RDOS office at 101 Martin Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Acoustic Jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-In darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass or tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m..
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday and Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17
• St. Patrick’s Day
• BCHL junior A hockey, Nanaimo Clippers at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Kootenay International Junior B hockey playoffs, Revelstoke Grizzlies at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven Okanagan Shuswap conference final
• South Okanagan Concert Society presents Nicholas Ellis and the Agora Quartet (chamber music), Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $29, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call 250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food
• Ryan McMahon, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, , for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Nicholas Ellis and the Agora Quartet, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $29 (or series of four tickets $100), visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Karaoke, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close, with your host Candi, snack food available; also: Fish and Chip Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• St. Patrick’s Day party, Penticton Elks Lodge, Naramata community dancers, 3 p.m., Castillle Irish dancers, 4:15 p.m.., Irish stew dinner, music with The Shindigger, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, valleyfirsttix.com
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., TED Talks, heart emotions, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Music bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Summerland, 7 p.m., plus lasagna dinner, $14.50
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes); 65 (PG, 93 minutes); Champions (PG, 123 minutes); Mummies (G, 88 minutes); Scream VI (14A, 123 minutes); Creed III (PG, 117 minutes); Cocaine Bear (18A, 95 minutes); Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (PG, 125 minutes); for tickets and times: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: Scream VI (14A, 123 minutes)
Saturday, March 18
• Spring Break begins for school students
• BCHL junior A hockey Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.
• Kootenay International Junior B hockey playoffs, Revelstoke Grizzlies at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven Okanagan Shuswap conference final
• James Hay, live music, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.
• Black Hat Wagon, live music, Highway 97 Brewery, 7 p.m., $10 cover charge
• Dreams of Flight and Sky presented by Penticton Concert Band and Naramata Community Choir, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 7 p.m., $15 (adults) and $5 (students) at the door
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m.
• Okanagan Valley Throwdown, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day, first of two days, for details: .throwdownseries.ca/Okanagan-valley
• Winter Osoyoos Farmers’ Market, Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Ave., Osoyoos, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., visit: osoyoosfarmersmarket.com
• Mike McKenna Jr. and John Gogo, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, , for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Know More Art Talk with Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-2 p.m., by donation
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.
• Rocking with Erik, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.-close, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass or day passes: valleyfirsttix.com
• St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance, Oliver Seniors Centre, 4:30 p.m., $25, for ticket information: oliverseniorcentre.com or phone 250-498-6142\• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Slackwater Sessions, live music, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., no cover, artist; TBA
• Provincial cribbage tournament, Royal Canadian Legion in Summerland, featuring BBQ steak dinner, $20 with music from Rebel Luv
Sunday, March 19
• Okanagan Valley Throwdown, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day, second of two days, for details: .throwdownseries.ca/Okanagan-valley
• Shamrock Shindig dinner/dance with Kyle Anderson, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 2-6 p.m.
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Jack Semple, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Grimms meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Final day: Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, SOEC
• Jessie Brownrigg, Cannery Brewing Co., 5 p.m., playing a variety of cover tunes
Monday, March 20
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Bringing back nluxwluxwlcwix (Lower Trout Creek) for fish, wildlife and people with Natasha Lukey
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:30 a.m.., country sing-a-long with ukulele players, 1-3:30 p.m.
• Penticton Pub Dart League, various service clubs and pubs, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m.
• Gunning & Cormier, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Birthday Present to Myself, presented by dancer, choreographer, storyteller Hiromoto Ida, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $30 (adults), $20 (ages 18 and under), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: Penticton’s Peach Festival with Don Kendall
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
• Home Alone Safety for Kids, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., kitchen safety, basic first aid, fire safety, online safety, ages 9-12, $70 plus tax, register online: safetycoursesforkids.com/ children-safety-courses/home-alone-safety-kids/
• Final week: Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, solo exhibition by Endrene Shepherd
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, EZ line dance, 10:15 a.m., beginner line dance, 3 p.m