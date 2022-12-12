Don’t let rising interest rates scare you away from the housing market, says a Penticton mortgage broker amid a fresh data release showing continued softening of home prices.
“There are tremendous opportunities now compared to a year ago. The increased mortgage costs have basically been offset with the decline in prices,” said Rene Carloni in an email this week.
“Personally, I'd rather pay less for a home today at a higher interest rate compared to what we had a year ago, with low rates and higher prices.”
Benchmark prices for single-family homes, townhomes and condos fell in November on a month-over-month basis across most of the Okanagan, according to data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
The most notable category that bucked the trend was single-family homes in the Central Okanagan, which saw the benchmark price creep back over the $1-million mark.
In the South Okanagan, that same benchmark single-family home traded for $747,000 in November, down 4% from October, and in the North Okanagan sold for $722,000, down 1%.
Benchmark homes are those that have what the realtors’ association considers to be typical assets and are believed to be a more accurate indicator than average selling prices.
Carloni doesn’t put a lot of stock in such data.
“Benchmark pricing isn’t the best number to use in my opinion. I think its calculation lags real time,” said.
“Market prices peaked nearly everywhere in the province in early 2022 around February. Prices locally since then are down 10% to 15%.”
Sales are also down.
The association reports a total of 844 housing deals in November, down 16% on a month-over-month basis and down 48% on a year-over-year basis.
“Although the numbers seem far below what we have become accustomed to, comparing sales from this year to last year would be like comparing apples to oranges,” said association president Lyndi Cruickshank in a press release.
“Comparing to a typical seasonal pre-pandemic November would represent a more accurate comparison over the frenzied market over the last few years, which would show that we are currently not that far off from an average November.”
And the 1,357 new listings last month was down about 5% from November 2021.
“While it’s great to see that the number of active listings is higher than it has been for a long time, the market remains tight as new inventory seems to be flattening,” said Cruickshank.
“This is not unusual for this time of year as sellers hold off on listing while they are enjoying the holiday season.”
The owner of Carloni Mortgages suspects other factors are at play, too.
“Negative media tends to keep people staying where they are, which is keeping more listings from coming to market,” he said.
“The right time to buy is when you can afford to and you find the place you want. Timing any market is difficult. Could prices come down further? Sure they can, but in the long run history tells us they'll be much higher.”
In its ongoing effort to clamp down on inflation, the Bank of Canada this week raised its key interest rate by 0.5% to 4.25%, the highest level since 2008. It was the seventh such hike since March, when the key interest rate stood at 0.25%.
Benchmark prices for Okanagan homes in November 2022 with month-over-month % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $733K (-1.9%)
Townhouse: $546K (+0.2%)
Condo/apartment: $423K (-3.7%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1M (+1.6%)
Townhouse: $757K (-1.4%)
Condo/apartment: $511K (+4%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $710K (-1.7%)
Townhouse: $565K (+1.1%)
Condo/apartment: $321K (-4.6%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.