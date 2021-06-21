It’s not possible to put on “appropriate” Canada Day celebrations this year in Penticton, says Mayor John Vassilaki.
“Out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving, it is important to Penticton city council that this year’s Canada Day activities honour the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people,” he said in a statement.
“Given time constraints and ongoing gathering restrictions that protect us during the pandemic, the city is not able to offer Canada Day activities that we consider appropriate. We encourage you to spend the day with your family and take time to reflect on Canada’s history and consider what we can each do to work towards an inclusive community.”
The municipality in 2019 took over responsibility for the annual Canada Day festivities in Gyro Park. Last year’s edition was done virtually due to the pandemic.
Victoria has also cancelled its Canada Day celebrations out of respect for Indigenous peoples, while Kelowna has done the same, but cited the pandemic as the main reason for doing so.