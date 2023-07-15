Construction around the new Point Intersection is proceeding as planned, but there’s no immediate relief on the horizon for frustrated drivers moving through the area.
The action is focused on South Main Street at its intersections with Galt Avenue and Pineview Road, which will be converted into a single, large roundabout.
“Workers are currently working on underground infrastructure, installing water mains and conducting sanitary and storm upgrades in the area. Also, above-ground electrical wiring is being moved underground,” explained the city in a press release.
“This project in the coming months will also involve building curbs, gutters, sidewalks and cycling infrastructure, constructing the Point Intersection roundabout, and paving, with work also planned to continue into 2024.”
South Main Street between Kinney and Green avenues remains closed, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., during the construction period. Local residents, along with foot and bike traffic, can still get through.