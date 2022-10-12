Acting editor’s note: In additional to municipal candidates in Penticton and Summerland, we’re also doing Q&As with candidates in three adjoining rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Up next is Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), where incumbent Ron Obirek is being challenged by Matt Taylor.
RON OBIREK
PH: Tell us about yourself
OBIREK: I've lived in Okanagan Falls for 13 years and have practiced law for 36 years. As Director, RDOS Area "D", I've had many successes improving our community and helping residents. I'm a proud and vocal advocate for community issues and needs, bringing a broad-based understanding from my years volunteering in….
PH: Having gone through a governance study to set the stage for a formal study to investigate the possibility of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a stand-alone local government, where do you stand on the issue? Do you believe a majority of residents agree with you?
OBIREK: I support incorporation. Benefits include:
1) Accountability - the community votes for Council and Mayor.
2) Regional Representation - the Mayor would represent Area "D" on the board dealing with regional issues.
3) Authority - the local Government Act provides greater authority to fix things such as parking bylaws, policing, sub-divisions.
4) Act Quicker - Municipalities can get things done faster, quicker, cheaper and better. (e.g. three months vs. three years to amend a bylaw)
5) Grants - Municipalities qualify for more Grants. (e.g. since incorporation in 2007, Clearwater has received over $27 million in Grants that Area "D" didn't even qualify to apply for)
6) Taxes - Recent history of electoral areas that have incorporated demonstrate taxes do not change significantly from before incorporation. In fact, Municipalities receive more value for their tax dollars.
We have just completed Phase 1. It's simply too soon to say what percentage….
PH: While the RDOS isn't directly responsible for the problems with the Vintage Views sewer system, it could be part of the solution. What do you think the solution looks like?
OBIREK: Since 2018, I have been at the forefront of the Vintage Views Sewer Utility as reported in The Herald. Our objectives for this community's Water and Sewer Utilities are:
1) Transfer of utilities to the local government from the private utility owner thus gaining access to grant money which is presently not attainable (as well as other benefits too numerous to list);
2) Bring both utilities into compliance with all provincial Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Interior Health and other regulations; and
3) Address and resolve Ministry of Environment Stop Order action preventing all permits in the affected area from being issued.
I recently led a UBCM Community Excellence in Governance award winning conversion of the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District water utility. This same process will be employed for both the Vintage Views Waste Water Treatment plant and the Lakeshore Waterworks utility acquisition.
PH: Okanagan Falls is brimming with potential, yet it still seems to struggle. Where do you see the community in 10 years and how will you help get it there?
OBIREK: I believe Okanagan Falls and the entire Area "D" is already one of the most beautiful places in the world. In 10 years Area "D" will still be the jewel of the Okanagan especially with a more responsive governing body. Municipal district means quicker more responsive governance with better access to our tax dollars that returns to us in grants for municipalities. We will have a sustainable local economy with good housing and successful business. With improved Internet technologies and good connectivity we will be able to better engage the word in our business endeavours and personal and healthcare relations. I will continue to listen to community, learn from community and take action.
MATT TAYLOR
PH: Tell us about yourself.
TAYLOR: Growing up in BC my first ranch-hand job was followed by work in the South and North Okanagan, after studying Agricultural Economics and later getting an MBA. Skills and experience acquired over 30 years working with national associations and governments to resolve farmers’ problems, would help me as a Director.
PH: Having gone through a governance study to set the stage for a formal study to investigate the possibility of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a stand-alone local government, where do you stand on the issue? Do you believe a majority of residents agree with you?
TAYLOR: I completely support the incorporation process we are engaged in, having prepared the motion provided by the Community Association to RDOS and passed verbatim. This is a significant opportunity for Okanagan Falls and I really appreciate the support provided by provincial and RDOS governments. Most important to me is getting to that point in the process where residents in the area proposed for incorporation get a detailed, clear study summarizing current costs and benefits / pros and cons. That will help to ensure that the referendum for those residents to proceed or not with incorporation – provides an informed decision. The process should complete in the coming term and I will champion for RDOS resources to effectively support it – and the resulting decision. I believe the majority residents of Okanagan Falls want the incorporation cost benefit study to go ahead, so we can put this issue to bed and move forward.
PH: While the RDOS isn’t directly responsible for the problems with the Vintage Views sewer system, it could be part of the solution. What do you think the solution looks like?
TAYLOR: In my view, transferring sewer and water systems for larger communities to local government is an important part of the ultimate solution, and the beginning of a process to solve many of the issues experienced in Vintage Views and neighbouring communities in Area D and indeed throughout the Regional District. To assist the incoming RDOS Board in addressing this situation a current report could be helpful, summarizing the situation, the issues, homeowner impacts, policy/legislative constraints, etc. and the implications of alternative solutions. Residents have much of the background knowledge and are aware of the possible actions. A consultant could bring this together, providing a professional perspective and a neutral third-party assessment. This report could provide a common foundation of facts and recommended actions for the incoming RDOS Board, RDOS staff, provincial government, the service provider and residents. I would collaborate with the community in achieving this goal.
PH: Okanagan Falls is brimming with potential, yet it still seems to struggle. Where do you see the community in 10 years and how will you help get it there?
TAYLOR: I see a revitalized and vibrant Okanagan Falls, made sustainable through additional jobs, housing and amenities. An influx of younger families and retirees complements new climate-friendly businesses working from the Okanagan Falls’ significant industrial land base. Our agricultural and tourism sectors remain as key drivers, with growth in the vineyard/winery, cattle, vegetable and touring/hospitality sectors. Remote workers are a significant part of the community -- flying out from our nearby regional airport, to meet work teams in other cities or the North – with families and homes in Okanagan Falls. In 2042 Okanagan Falls is a very desirable place to live and raise families, work and do business, and vacation! As Director I will work for and champion all Area D communities – from Vaseux to Heritage Hills – collaboratively and respectfully as part of a team with RDOS directors and staff, residents, businesses and developers.