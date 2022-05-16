Creeks and rivers elsewhere in the Interior may be flowing fast, but Okanagan Lake is still draining at a relatively leisurely pace.
The flow out of Penticton dam at the south end of the lake was measured at 12 cubic metres per second as of 10 a.m. on Monday. That compared to the more typical spring rate of 35 cubic metres per second that was recorded at the same time and date in 2021, according to Environment Canada data.
Meanwhile, the lake itself was measured at 341.89 metres above sea level as of Monday at 10 a.m., only about five centimetres higher than it was a year earlier and 59 cm below the upper target referred to as “full pool.”
While there appears little threat of the lake overfilling this year due to spring run-off, the B.C. River Forecast centre this past weekend issued high streamflow advisories in the North Okanagan ahead of a rainy forecast.
Storm clouds also covered the South Okanagan, with Penticton picking up 4.8 millimetres of rain on Sunday, according to Environment Canada, lifting the total for May to 21.4 mm and well above the monthly average of 14 mm.
Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cool, damp weather through Thursday, ahead of sunny skies for the May long weekend with the daytime high expected to touch 20 C by Saturday.