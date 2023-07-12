Smile of the Day

This picture appeared on Page A2 of The Herald's print edition on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Described as “the best Indian food truck in the Okanagan,” Baljit and Malkit Bhuhi operate Samosa Express: Body, Mind Soul at farmers markets in Penticton, Summerland and Naramata. The truck also parks at Wright’s Beach Campground.

Tags

Recommended for you