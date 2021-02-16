Rising construction costs have prompted Summerland council to scale back the Arts and Cultural Centre renovation project and also dip into reserves in order to see the work through to completion.
Council last week removed from the scope of the project some upgrades not required by the building code, such as a fire-suppression sprinkler system, and others that are just not necessary, such as storage spaces and higher-end finishing materials.
In addition to realizing those savings, council also agreed to pull $129,000 from its land sale reserve fund to help finish the project.
It was one of four options presented to council. Other included going ahead with the full scope of work by drawing more heavily on reserves or scrapping the project altogether.
The option selected by council will “maintain the same vision of moving the art gallery downstairs, creating a community-orientated multi-purpose space on the second floor, but does not have the intention to seek further expansions of the building,” Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, wrote in his report to council.
He noted three construction bids received by the district ranged from $550,000 to $700,000 – all well over the initial $520,000 budget for the project.