Community

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

 Staff

Knights of Pythias donated two new bicycles to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club for a draw. Each time a child read a book, their name was entered into a draw. Youngsters Bradly, left and Sassa, both 7, were thrilled to win bicycles. On hand to make the presentation were five members of the Knights including Ed Cale, pictured above.