Knights of Pythias donated two new bicycles to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club for a draw. Each time a child read a book, their name was entered into a draw. Youngsters Bradly, left and Sassa, both 7, were thrilled to win bicycles. On hand to make the presentation were five members of the Knights including Ed Cale, pictured above.
