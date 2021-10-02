All children in B.C. public schools are now required to wear masks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday.
She said parents are fearful as COVID-19 cases have risen over the last couple of weeks among kids, especially those between the ages of five and 11, and in communities with lower vaccination rates.
Previously, only children in Grades 4 and up, along with all teachers and other school staff, were required to wear masks.
The expanded mask mandate, now including K-to-Grade 3 students, will be in place at least until January, when it will be assessed based on whether vaccines would be available for children under 12.
"The new health order will add another layer of protection for students and staff," Central Okanagan Public Schools chairwoman Moyra Baxter said. "However, vaccinations provide the best protection against COVID-19; (we) will continue to encourage vaccinations for all eligible people."
School staff will help younger children with their masks, superintendent Kevin Kaardal said.
"Schools continue to be safe places to learn and our staff will continue to help students follow all guidelines with a kind and inclusive approach," Kaardal said.
School districts in Vancouver, Surrey and Burnaby had already announced that a provincial mask mandate for students in Grade 4 and up would be extended to younger kids, leaving 57 other school districts to either introduce policies independently or wait for Henry to impose a provincewide measure.
The provincial health officer says a return to learning cohorts has not been considered because it caused significant challenges in the operation of schools when other strategies like reducing group gatherings and assemblies were more effective in reducing COVID-19 transmission.