A two-day preliminary inquiry is set to start next month in provincial court in Penticton to test the criminal allegations against Kerri Milton.
The hearing, scheduled to run Aug. 5-6, was confirmed Wednesday in provincial court. Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of Downtown Penticton Association.
She previously elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. Preliminary inquiries are staged in the lower court to determine if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial.
Milton left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's DPA successor announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton weren't filed until June 2020.
Her court-mandated conditions include not contacting any member of the DPA, specifically executive director Lynn Allin and former presidents Campbell Watt and Leigh Follestad.
Milton must also stay away from the DPA office and not leave the province.