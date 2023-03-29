Two police vehicles were damaged, two police officers were injured and two men were arrested following a harrowing chase over snow-covered logging roads near Penticton last winter, a judge heard Monday as a criminal trial opened for the alleged wheelman.
Clayton Edward Archie Bone, 36, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges – ranging from assaulting a police officer with a weapon to dangerous driving and breaching court orders – stemming from the incident Feb. 1, 2022, in the back country between Okanagan Falls and Penticton.
Details of the chase were provided by Penticton RCMP Const. Derek Ballarin, who was the Crown’s first witness.
Ballarin testified he was part of a group of eight peace officers – five RCMP, two conservation officers and one natural resource officer – who set out that morning to visit an illegal encampment just off the 201 Forest Service Road near Okanagan Falls to speak to the occupants about stolen property and environmental regulations.
One of the RCMP officers stayed behind on the 201 Forest Service Road to guard the entrance to the campsite.
Ballarin said that about an hour after arriving on site, the officer who stayed behind on the 201 Forest Service Road tried to pull over a Ford Freestyle cross-over that subsequently fled north towards Penticton onto the 200 Forest Service Road.
During the 15-minute chase that followed, Ballarin said his police cruiser and the suspect car had multiple near-misses with oncoming vehicles and were blocked at one point by a logging truck that had spun out across the road.
Ballarin said the suspect driver then turned around his vehicle and the two men stared at each other for about 30 seconds through their respective windshields.
“Then the driver decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer, so he drove straight at me,” said Ballarin.
Video footage from Ballarin’s cruiser was played in court and shows the driver of the suspect vehicle trying to squeeze between the logging truck and the passenger side of Ballarin’s cruiser, scraping the police car in the process.
“Compared to some of my previous police vehicle rammings, it wasn’t very hard,” said Ballarin, who was not injured by the impact.
With the help of loggers working in the area, police eventually found the suspect vehicle stuck in snow on a side road about 200 metres off the 201 Forest Service Road.
The passenger, who claimed he had a broken leg, surrendered, while the driver escaped into the bush.
Ballarin said he and a police dog handler spotted the suspect driver a short while later and started tracking him through waist-deep snow and a frozen creek bed. The search was abandoned after an hour because the dog handler injured his knee, according to Ballarin.
Another police dog handler who was working on the case was also sent to hospital after a head-on collision with a logging truck, according to Ballarin.
As officers waited at the search site for a fresh police dog team to arrive from Kelowna to continue the hunt, they got word from a logger that a man matching the suspect driver’s description was walking on the 200 Forest Service Road about two kilometres away.
Ballarin raced to the area and arrested Bone without incident.
Ballarin said Bone told him unprompted that “he was really cold and didn’t want anyone to get hurt or anything like that.”
Ballarin said he’s certain the suspect driver and the man he arrested were both Bone, with whom he’s had “hundreds and hundreds” of conversations over the years.
Despite the officer’s certainty, the suspect driver’s identity and the validity of Bone’s comment to Ballarin are both expected to be live issues during the trial, which continues April 26.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter flagged the case during a quarterly report to local politicians a few days after the incident.
“It’s just an example of when we’re afforded the opportunity for proactive time, we can make a great difference in our community…. It’s also an example of the uptick in violence with our clients out there and complete disrespect and disregard for the law and police officers,” said Hunter at the time.
Bone, who is currently free on bail, has multiple prior convictions for flight from police, the last of which was in 2020 and earned him a six-month jail sentence and three-year driving prohibition.