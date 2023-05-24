Shooting clubs based in Summerland and Cawston are among those offering special events to the public during National Range Day on June 3.
“Canada’s legal firearms owners are inviting the public to spend the day learning about our heritage and experiencing a sport that is open to people of all ages and abilities. More than 2.3 million Canadians are licensed firearms owners,” said the B.C. Wildlife Federation in a press release.
“Target ranges around the province are typically operated by local fish and game clubs, many of which are affiliate clubs for the B.C. Wildlife Federation, for the use of their members and often as a practice site for local police departments.
“On National Range Day, qualified club members will be on hand to teach safe firearms handling skills, run sharpshooting competitions and answer questions. Clubs will also host local elected officials, MLAs and MPs so they can better understand shooting sports and Canada’s long history of responsible firearms ownership.”
In this part of Canada, both the Summerland Sportsman’s Association and Keremeos-Cawston Sportsman’s Association will be staging events at their respective facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summerland’s range is located 25812 Wildhorse Rd and Cawston’s is at 2486 Upper Bench Rd. No experience or equipment is required to attend either event.