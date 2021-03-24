Sophie Wilson is a Business Administration Diploma student at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
Q: Where is your hometown?
A: Penticton.
Q: What program are you taking at Okanagan College?
A: For the 2019-20 year I was enrolled in the Associate of Arts. For my second year, 2020-21, I am officially enrolled in the Business Administration program.
Q: What brought you to OC?
A: I enrolled at Okanagan College because it's close to my family and community in Penticton. I heard positive things about the college campus here in town. I preferred to stay close to my community because my daughter has connections to everyone and has grown up here. Penticton is also a beautiful place to live.
Q: Did you bring any other post-secondary education or training with you when you came into your current program?
A: I had no post-secondary education when I came into the Arts and Business programs. My training would include being an admin assistant for three years before I started here.
Q: How has your experience at OC been so far?
A: Positive and encouraging. I enjoy the learning environment and I have good connections with my professors, which I am so grateful for. The professors have been so helpful and are easy to communicate with when you need help or have questions. I also have enjoyed my peers at Okanagan College, everyone is so friendly and welcoming.
Q: Can you name one or two highlights from your time in your program?
A: My highlights would include the events that we get to enjoy at the campus. One of them being the Winter Wonderland and the Welcome Back BBQ for students. We get to interact and socialize with other peers which is such a nice feeling.
My main highlight would be the help I have received from Aboriginal awards from the College. It’s so helpful and helps me to continue in my studies without the stress of finances. Being a single parent, you always have some struggles, but I have been able to continue to achieve my dreams with the help of the College.
Q: What do you like most about your OC campus?
A: The professors, Aboriginal advisors and students that I’ve connected with over the past year. I feel like without any connections I would not have made it this far. I have had so many questions and have always found an answer with the help of someone on campus.
Q: What do you like most about your program/area of study?
A: I enjoy the courses and all of the new curriculum I am learning. Everything is so new to me, but I’ve wanted to accomplish this my whole life. I am happy to be here now and know it's never too late to achieve your dreams.
Q: Tell us about an achievement you’ve made in your program, big or small.
A: My achievement I am happy about is working hard for a grade and being successful. Financial management was so new to me and I was having a hard time grasping it. With the help of peers, we were able to receive 99% on our team project and I also received 100% on my budget with the help of my great tutor. These marks helped me to achieve my overall grade of 70%, which made me feel successful. I make sure my marks stay up over 70, because I know I need to have about 60 to transfer into my business degree after my diploma is finished.
Q: What have you planned for your future academic or career goals?
A: I plan to move into my Bachelor of Business Administration degree after my diploma. I will likely move to Kelowna to achieve this.
