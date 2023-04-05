Performers of all types are invited to apply for a busking licence from the City of Penticton.
The busking program runs from May 15 through Oct. 15, and allows performances from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at designated spots around downtown. The cost of an annual licence is $109 and an audition is required in front of city staff before permission is issued.
“This is an opportunity for anyone interested in entertaining the community to showcase their ‘street-style’ talent,” explained the city in a press release.
“Busking activities can include: playing an instrument or multiple instruments, performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic; a living statue act; and performing a circle show.”
For more information or an application, visit www.penticton.ca/busking.