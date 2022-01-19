City taxpayers will be leaving thousands of dollars on the table after council voted Tuesday to offer two local groups a fresh cut-rate lease on the Jubilee Pavilion.
Council voted unanimously Tuesday to continue renting the facility to Travel Penticton and the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce on a two-year term for $600 per month – half of what an independent appraiser estimated the building could fetch on the open market.
“City staff are of the opinion that due to the benefit that having the two groups working collaboratively together to promote Penticton (sic), therefore are recommending that the current rate of $7,200 annually ($600 per month) continue,” wrote land administrator Sheri Raposo in her report to council.
Mayor John Vassilaki was the only member of council to express concern about the rent, describing it as “way below market value,” but voted in favour of it anyway.
The two groups use the building, located on the Okanagan Lake waterfront near the Peach on the Beach, for office space and as a visitors’ information centre. Their previous 18-month lease expired Dec. 31.