The Okanagan snowpack is 109% of normal for this time of year, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.
In other parts of the province, a snowier and colder March than was experienced in the Okanagan has led to a significantly deeper snowpack than usual.
In Northwest B.C., for example, the snowpack is twice as deep as it normally is in early April.
Provincewide, the snowpack is 112% of normal, making for an elevated risk of flooding this spring, the River Forecast Centre says.
However, the chance of flooding in any specific area is hard to predict as much depends on temperatures and rainfall amounts in the next two months.
Formation of a strong high pressure ridge over B.C. will lead to warmer weather, with highs of 15 C on Tuesday rising to the low 20s by the end of the week with lots of sunshine.