The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Grand Forks where one man suffered serious injuries.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, Grand Forks RCMP became aware of a possible stolen vehicle at a residence. When officers attended they encountered a man who retreated back into the home.
Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.
Multiple attempts over several hours where made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon. One officer discharged their firearm striking him. First aid was provided by officers at the scene before Emergency Health Services transported him to hospital.
The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.