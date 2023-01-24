As metal water pipes become less common, the City of Penticton is advising homeowners to be cautious with repairs that could also affect their electrical systems.
“With replacements or on-site water service pipe upgrades, the piping material currently used is non-metallic (PEX, Poly Ethylene, Municipex). If your electrical system was formerly grounded to the water service pipe it may no longer be properly grounded with this change in piping material. This adversely affects your electrical system and can affect city water meters,” the municipality said in a press release.
“If you have, or are planning to, repair, replace or upgrade your water service pipe it is advised to contact an electrical contractor to review how your electrical system is grounded.”