A community effort to support the Apex Fire Brigade as it battled the Keremeos Creek wildfire raised $15,000 for the cause.
Slackwater Brewing in downtown Penticton hosted the fundraiser Aug. 7, which featured a silent auction and entertainment by local musicians. Plus, the host brewery donated $1 from every beer sold.
“I grew up skiing at Apex, I got married at Apex, and our children will grow up enjoying Apex Mountain each year. Seeing our community come together in such a short timeframe was overwhelming. As soon as we put the event live on Facebook, donation offerings started pouring in from local businesses,” said brewery co-founder Kelsey Peyton in a press release.
The cash was immediately put to good use with Apex firefighters providing structure protection to the community, where an evacuation order issued Aug. 1 was just lifted Tuesday.
“With this money raised, we will be using it to support our crew with any immediate supply needs and we will put any leftover money towards purchasing a wildland slip-on skid unit for our pickup truck,” said Molly Raine, fire prevention officer for the Apex service, in the release.
“What does this mean for our community? We will be better able to support you in the event of another forest fire. A full-sized truck with this skid unit can be staged and used for pumping, supporting sprinkler operations or direct initial attack.”