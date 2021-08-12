Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray isn’t welcome at this year’s Kelowna Pride celebration.
“MP Gray has demonstrated through her actions that she is no ally of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community and therefore she is not welcome at upcoming Kelowna Pride events,” the group said in a news release on Wednesday.
On June 22, Gray voted against a bill that would prohibit forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“In the time since, Gray’s explanation of her vote has done nothing to convince the Kelowna Pride Society that she is an ally of our community or an advocate for the needs of (LGBT) people in our area,” the group said in its release.
Gray was combative in a statement later, arguing the groups that asked Kelowna Pride to ban her “do not represent everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
“It is sad Kelowna Pride is choosing to engage in partisan politics,” Gray said, noting the bill has been delayed in the Senate over similar concerns that she raised.
“The timing of their outrage prior to a likely election does not go unnoticed by our community.
“I will also mention that Kelowna Pride chose not to communicate this decision with me first as I heard about it through the media.”
Gray said an election call would kill the conversion therapy bill, so she wondered in that circumstance, would Pride also ban the Liberals from attending.
“I will not apologize for voting against flawed legislation and once again state that I am against conversion therapy,” she concluded.
The Kelowna Task Force to Ban Conversion Therapy had asked Pride to ban Gray from its Sept. 10-19 celebration.
Gray was one of 63 MPs who voted against the bill. Several Conservatives complained the bill would prevent parents from talking to their children about sexual orientation.
Okanagan Conservatives Dan Albas and Mel Arnold along with NDP MP Richard Cannings supported the bill.