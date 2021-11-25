A 20-unit townhouse development proposed for an empty lot adjacent to Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School in Oliver has passed its first test.
Oliver council this week gave first reading to the required rezoning and scheduled the matter for a public hearing Dec. 13.
As proposed, the project would see five four-unit buildings go up at 6643 Lakeside Dr., which was home to two recently demolished single-family homes.
“This townhouse project is in a perfect location for family housing as it neighbours the elementary school property and is close to parks and other amenities,” building designer Tony Giroux wrote in a letter to council.
“As Oliver continues to grow, families with children are an essential part of a balanced community, and developments like this are likewise essential.”