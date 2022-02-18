David Folstad has been elected chair of the Penticton Library Board for 2022.
Kelly Catherwood will serve as vice-chair.
The Penticton Public Library is an independent municipal librar and its board consists of 10 community members appointed by city council (there is presently one vacancy) and one city councillor.
Others serving on the board this year are: Lyndsay De Jonge, Derek Evans, Darcie Johnson, Lynda Lock
Sophie Majeau-Chiasson, James Miller (city council representative), Jennifer Rohloff and Jane Thronthwaite.