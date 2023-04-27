There’s a lot governments can do to help make the cannabis industry more successful, B.C.’s minister on the file told an industry convention in Kelowna on Saturday.
Cannabis producers and retailers face many regulatory hurdles, Mike Farnworth said at the Eldorado Hotel, as he outlined steps the province plans to take and hopes Ottawa will as well.
“It’s an industry that can be complex and expensive to navigate,” said Farnworth, B.C.’s public safety minister who is in charge of cannabis regulation.
The legal cannabis industry is young, although Farnworth said B.C. is unique in Canada with a long cannabis history.
“B.C. has more licenced microproducers than any other province and more diversity in retail store ownership,” he said. Legalization is an ongoing process, he said.
“We’ve made gradual changes to provincial regulations over the past few years to support the viability of the sector, such as allowing online sales and removing the security screening requirement for employees, but we know there’s a lot more to do.”
The Liquor Distribution Branch, which manages cannabis distribution in B.C, is implementing changes to reduce costs for producers.
To retailers he said: “We hear your concerns around the rule for product visibility in stores. We are going to take action on this issue and get it fixed.”
Many regulations affecting the industry are federal and Farnworth said the province is pushing Ottawa to make changes.
Increasing the THC cap on edibles, public possession limits and packaging requirements are changes the province is pushing for, said Farnworth, as Ottawa engages in a review of cannabis laws.
Ottawa’s excise tax seemed to be a particular sore spot.
“There’s just no relation to the product and the price of the product ... It needs to change,” said Farnworth.
“One of the things we’ve heard loud and clear from you is it’s a significant impediment to your business operations, to your economic viability. We’ve got to get it fixed,” he said to applause from a packed room of 200-plus convention-goers.
Former MLA Michelle Mungall, who hosted a Q&A session after Farnworth’s speech, urged people to write and lobby their MPs on the excise tax. Farnworth’s efforts alone aren’t enough, she said.
Farnworth answered a number of submitted questions then a couple from the audience. One person asked whether B.C. would stop collecting its portion of the excise tax, as Manitoba has done.
“I will be taking that back to discuss with our finance minister (Katrine Conroy), who is very familiar with the industry, by the way.” he said to laughter. “She represents a riding in the Kootenays.”
Stratcann, an online news site that covers the cannabis industry, reported this year the B.C. government has brought in more than $157 million from its share of federal excise taxes since the beginning of legalization. Seventy-five per cent of excise taxes on cannabis are handed over to the provinces.
Farnworth is annoyed small cannabis businesses have trouble getting bank financing.
Banks appear to be concerned about their operations south of the border where cannabis is still illegal at the federal level and industry money is considered the proceeds of crime.
“I find this unbelievably frustrating that we have a legal industry in this country that financial institutions are reluctant to lend to,” he said.
“This has been real inhibitor for this sector to get off the ground,” added Mungall, who’s now with a public affairs firm.
Farnworth also discussed cannabis tourism, suggesting businesses need to work with other tourism sectors, such as wine, Indigenous tourism or nature tourism, to attract visitors.
The summit also featured the release of a cannabis tourism study by Susan Dupej at the University of Guelph. Some of its finding included:
• The most preferred method of cannabis consumption for “canna-curious” non-consumers is edibles at 85 per cent, followed by topicals at 75 per cent and beverages at 65 per cent. Various forms of smoking were around 40 per cent.
• The favoured forms of cannabis-related tourism are: retreat/getaway; cannabis-friendly accommodations and infused dining experiences.
• B.C., Ontario and Alberta are the top cannabis tourism destinations in Canada.
• 66 per cent of respondents would feel more comfortable consuming and learning about cannabis if were served to them in a licensed establishment.
Farnworth noted the province has signed seven government-to-government agreements with First Nations that are bringing their products to the legal market.
On Saturday, the province announced it was providing additional funding to the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Business Fund to support Indigenous participation in the regulated cannabis industry. Nearly $2.3 million will be provided to increase the number of Indigenous businesses that could receive support. The new funding is in addition to the original contribution of as much as $7.5 million by the province and federal government over three years, a news release said.