Some of the most beloved Disney songs, combined with a pinch of Broadway, will be offered up by Soundstage Productions the week of Jan. 18-21.
Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase comes to the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom for five performances featuring a cast of 45 singers, actors and dancers.
Directed by Lynne Leydier and choreographed by famed Toronto dancer/choreographer Shawn Byfield, the performance is offered in a variety show format.
Kerry Younie is tasked with costuming 45 cast members. In total there will be between 350 and 400 costumes which include Victorian, Medieval, princesses, pirates and storybook characters.
The ensemble includes adults Josh Richardson, Tom Richardson, Gord McLaren, Christian Van Straaten, Denzel Boileau, Nathan Heiberg, Simon Nuttgens, Winston Teo, Michael Foreman, Mitchell Lynch-Brown, Dustin McGifford, Derek Beaton, Tyler Evans, Lindsay Smith, Sally Porter, Jamie Doll Tymchuk, Barb LeFebvre, Amy Dickinson, Nettie Steuernagel, Jessica Okayama, Michelle Forlin, Su Wolfe, Rachel Olfert, Ashley Surowski, Lisa Baxter-Burke, Lyndsey Wong, Deanna MacArthur, Michelle Younie and Meghan McLaren.
Youth cast members include Maya LeFebvre, Uno Orlik, Sabine Teo, Sophia Jung, Holly Badger, Payten Vatamaniuck, Amelia Marino, Justice Gin, Elija Jagodics, Isabella Cucnik, Jude Bentham, Curtis Carrigan, Haven Gin, Lillian McCaughey, Anna Begin, Tristan Teo and Elise Teo.
Matt Kowalik is in charge of lights and Jeff Johnson sound.
Soundstage’s trademark includes a live orchestra which this year will feature Dennis Nordlund, piano; Scott Gamble, drums; Stefan Bienz, bass; Loni Moger, guitar; Dillys Richardson, brass and Sandy Andres, strings.
Tickets are $50 plus GST and a $2 facility fee and now available from the Penticton Lakeside Resort or online at: soundstageproductions.com.