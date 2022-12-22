Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase will be presented by Soundstage Productions the week of Jan. 18-21. Pictured during a rehearsal are, from left, Lindsay Smith as Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, Sally Porter as the witch, Winston Teo, Isabella Cucnik (Red Riding Hood), Jamie Doll Tymuchuk, princess, Michelle Younie as Smee and Derek Beaton, Captain Hook.