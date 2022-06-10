Friday, June 10
• 100 years of the Cawston Hall (1922-2022) fundraising Spring Fling ball, Cawston Hall, featuring Goes211, Midnight Special, The Oranic Humans, 8 p.m.-midnight, $20, come dressed in your best 1920s attire, tickets for sale at Cawston Marketplace and Westland Insurance in Keremeos
• Ha Ha Ha Penticton Kidzfest 2022, appropriate for ages 2-12 but all kids are welcomed, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Gyro Park, $8 (all ages), purchase: hahahakidzfest.ca
• Juno Award-winning blues musician Colin James at The Cleland Theatre in support of his 20th album, “Open Road, 7 p.m., $51.75 and available from Penticton Community Centre at 325 Power Street
• Shutting Down the Street Party, Highway 97 Brewery, 200 Ellis Street, 6-9 p.m., with live music from The Blueshounds
• Penticton Speedway regular season featuring street stocks, hornets and hit-2-pass, 7 p.m., spectator gates open at 6 p.m.
• Learning more about what the Salvation Army does: thrift stores, food bank, emergency disaster services team, 2469 South Main Street, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Week free events: KVR/CPR, a discussion with historian Doug Cox, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, Sax Among Friends (jazz music), Regency Southwood, 3475 Wilson Street, 2 p.m., free but register in advance at 250-770-1178; Knitting circle, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, 1-3 p.m.
• Okanangan Super Sprints dragonboat contest on Skaha Lake, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., first of two days
• Three Scotch Inn perform on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Visit the SS Sicamous Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., open this week: Thursday, Friday and Sunday (closed Saturday due to private function)
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m., partner’s bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Final show of the season: Summerland Friday Night Live, Sister Act, featuring Marilyn Stefanik and Pam Ferens,at the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 7 p.m., $15, ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., historian Doug Cox, 11 a.m., intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery (Friday and Saturday): “A Closer Look,” annual local high school exhibition, Art Auction preview; “From a Bird’s Eye View,” by Lyse Deselliers; Young Collectors Club (May 20-June 4); 199 Marina Way, open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” Find out where Cherryland Community is. See some beautiful flat-top homes. Learn about the unique history of the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees. This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Jurassic World; Dominion,” (Laura Dern, PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); or showtimes and tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Top Gun: Maverick,”(PG, 134 minutes); 7 p.m. with weekend matinees
Saturday, June 11
• Penticton Seniors Week events: pancake breakfast at Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9-11 a.m., $5; various activities at Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m.-noon; community dance featuring the music of Kyle Anderson, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, noon-2:30 p.m.; Senior’s Day at the Penticton Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. featuring artist in residence, CanwaxWest Encaustic painting demos, knit in public and fibre arts, collaborative painting with Alice, giveaways and more (free shuttle service available from the Drop-In Centre)
• Oliver Sports Courts grand opening, Oliver Community Park, 6359 Park Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ribbon cutting, 10 a.m., BBQ lunch, $5, prize raffle draw, 1 p.m., spectate or bring your sneakers to try your hand at pickleball or tennis
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Dance Oasis year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 12:30 and 6:30 p.m, $20, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca/
• Final Day: Ha Ha Ha Penticton Kidzfest 2022, appropriate for ages 2-12 but all kids are welcomed, 10:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. at Gyro Park, $8 (all ages), purchase: hahahakidzfest.ca
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m. no cover charge
• Penticton and District Garden Club’s Festival of Flowers Flower Show, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Okanangan Super Sprints dragonboat contest on Skaha Lake, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., second of two days
• Chayce Kennedy performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 6:15 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow, 4 p.m.
• An evening in the valley with Aidan and Mandy, 7 p.m., 14904 Denike Street in Summerland, minimum $20 donation, RSVP to: cmilton@keltec.ca or call 250-486-8845
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• Thirteen Broken Bones at the Howling Coyote Pub and Grill in Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), plus GST, visit:
Sunday, June 12
• Ryan Langevin as The Rocket Man, a tribute to Elton John, backed by a full live band and dancers, with opening act The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $49, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Antique and Classic Car Show, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 2-5 p.m., featuring 50s and 60s music from Glory Days, barbecue, 50/50 draw, bring a lawn chair and your best shine
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Dog Day Pop-Up Photo Booth, Poplar Grove Cheese Lock & Worth Winery, by donation in support of Critteraid, noon – 4 p.m.
• Mike Hepso (cover tunes) performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Mike Hepso performs at The Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
Monday, June 13
• Jann Arden Live!, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets start at $59.50 plus tax and applicable service charges, to purchase: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit the SOEC box office
• Pen-Hi annual year-end band concert, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m.
• Oliver Council meets at 6173 Kootenay Street, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Mah Jong, 10 a.m., ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
—
Send details of your events five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca