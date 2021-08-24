Five values outlined in a code of ethics will now guide employees of the District of Summerland in their work.
Council unanimously adopted the code, the first of its kind for the district, at its meeting Monday.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council the code commits the district to being a “values-based organization” rooted in transparency, respect, honest, stewardship and creativity.
“Simply put, the specific job each employee does defines what is done each day, but this code of ethic defines how that work will be done,” said Statt.
Elements of the one-page code will be put on signage in public service areas, on the backs of employee business cards and in their email signatures.
Statt said such codes are becoming the norm in the public sector.
Council is set to start work next year on a separate code of conduct for elected officials that will be in place in time for the next municipal election in October 2022.