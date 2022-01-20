Twin Lakes residents are in “limbo” after their local government declined Thursday to take over the community’s ailing water system, meaning their fate is likely now in the hands of the province.
Leaders of the Lower Nipit Improvement District, which serves 68 homes in the Twin Lakes area about 20 minutes southwest of Penticton, offered to hand over the system to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in hopes the local government could obtain grants for desperately needed upgrades.
However, the costs of those upgrades and potential liability the RDOS would take on by acquiring the system led to the local government’s staff recommending the board pass up the offer. The board’s Environment and Infrastructure Committee accepted that recommendation by an 18-1 vote.
“We are disappointed as such because as an improvement district, we are unable to apply for any federal or provincial grant opportunities to help us carry out flood-mitigation projects which have been identified in provincial funded studies,” said LNID chair Glenda Stewart-Smith in an email following the vote.
“RDOS and the provincial government have left the LNID in limbo and there is no guarantee the provincial government will be willing to step in and help resolve the problem. We thank Subrina Monteith, the director of Area I, for her work in trying to resolve this issue.”
Monteith cast the sole vote in favour of the RDOS taking over the system.
“We can’t continue to allow volunteers to run something that important,” said Monteith. “They’re asking for our help to get the funding, to get the grants to get the system fixed,”
After being approached with the take-over idea last year, the RDOS – which already operates nine other water systems – hired an engineering firm to assess the Twin Lakes situation.
Engineers recommended spending $1.6 million to install a culvert at the outlet of Twin Lakes to replace the under-sized pump that’s currently used to draw down the water level and send the extra water downstream towards the Okanagan River.
Borrowing the full $1.6 million and repaying it over 25 years would cost each of the 68 ratepayers about $1,400 annually, according to RDOS estimates.
But that’s not the only cause for concern.
In 2018, Twin Lakes was the scene of major flooding that damaged 33 homes, plus many more downstream in the rural Oliver area.
In the years that followed, multiple investigations recommended flood-mitigation works, estimated to cost $10 to $15 million, along much of the 25-kilometre corridor between Twin Lakes and the Okanagan River.
By taking over the Twin Lakes system without that mitigation work complete, the RDOS could also be assuming liability for future flood damage, said chief administrative officer Bill Newell.
And it’s unlikely the province will do that work of its own accord, added Newell, because flood mitigation is generally handled on a reactive basis.
“We wait for a catastrophe or a disaster or emergency to happen, then we apply for funds through (Emergency Management B.C.) to correct it,” said Newell.
Having failed to get the RDOS on board, the LNID’s last option appears to be asking the B.C. government to dissolve the organization in hopes the province flexes its legislative muscles and orders the RDOS to take over the system.
Doug Holmes, one of two RDOS directors for Summerland, suggested that might be the only way to get the B.C. government to the table.
“We need to get the province involved in this because it’s an issue that’s bigger than all of us,” said Holmes.