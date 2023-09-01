Firefighters from Mexico share a moment at the Penticton Elks Lodge, which is serving daily meals to the contingent of 41. Additionally, 25 firefighters from Australia are being served meals offsite by Elks volunteers. The two groups will be in attendance at Saturday’s ‘Steak Night’ as the Australians are heading home after spending several weeks in the Okanagan.
Most Popular
Articles
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
- Rally may bypass Penticton
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- Chamber urging residents to replace IRONMAN effect
- Highway closed at least 1 more night
- Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not
- Missing man's body turns up in Osoyoos Lake
- Ex-mayor Vassilaki ordered to pay brother $14K for assault
- "Wild and dangerous" predator believed to be killing livestock
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Petition presented to close beer and wine store
- New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, says doctor, but kids need flu shot
- Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son died in car crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
- United Way HPE allocates money from Community Services Recovery Fund to BCT
- Zumba classes coming to Faraday Community Centre
- Catching Fish with Cops reels in support