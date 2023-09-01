The front page

This photo appeared on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Firefighters from Mexico share a moment at the Penticton Elks Lodge, which is serving daily meals to the contingent of 41. Additionally, 25 firefighters from Australia are being served meals offsite by Elks volunteers. The two groups will be in attendance at Saturday’s ‘Steak Night’ as the Australians are heading home after spending several weeks in the Okanagan.

