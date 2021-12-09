Eight properties in the south end of Penticton are no longer designated for future park expansion.
Following a public hearing, city council voted 5-1 on Tuesday night to finalize the decision, which affects eight waterfront lots along South Beach Drive and Sudbury Avenue. The opposing vote was cast by Coun. James Miller, while Coun. Campbell Watt recused himself.
Although developed with homes, the properties were designated for future park use in the 1990 version of the city’s Official Community Plan. At the same time, council of the day endorsed a plan to purchase all eight properties as they became available with the intent of eventually converting them to park land.
Since then, the city has acquired just two of those properties, and the estimated cost to buy the other six was estimated by staff to be in the range of tens of millions of dollars.
Conversely, the city is also trying to cash in on the hot market by selling one of the properties it bought, and staff recommended lifting the parks designation in the area to ease the sale and put the expansion plan out of its misery.