Police are appealing for the public’s help tracking down a purse-snatcher who injured a woman earlier this month in downtown Penticton.
Mounties say the victim was attacked by a man around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, as she plugged a parking meter near the intersection of Main Street and White Avenue East.
“The male struck her from behind, resulting in her falling to the ground. The suspect took her purse from her hand and ran north on Main Street,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Wednesday.
“The victim suffered minor injuries and subsequently attended the RCMP detachment.”
The suspect is described as Caucasian, early 20s, with a slim build and curly hair. He was wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.