In just a few years, Piers Bijvoet has gone from tagging along with his sisters to their musical theatre to landing a role in Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut.
The Penticton-born teen, who now makes his home in Toronto, has a small, but important, role in “Falling,” a drama which explores dementia, homophobia and complex family relations. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, is now available on most streaming services, including Amazon Prime.
“Falling” is the first major project for Bijvoet, 15, who had previously worked in commercials and a handful of music videos.
“My agent sent me to audition and I didn’t have any feature film experience. There were so many kids, but you can’t dwell on that. I went in and I thought I did well. A couple of weeks later, I was informed it was between me and one other boy,” he said in a phone interview from Toronto.
“It was nerve wracking. I wanted this so bad and knew it was all down to a one-in-two chance. My agent usually emails me so when she called, I knew I had it. She asked my mother, ‘Which parent is bringing him to L.A.?’”
Bijvoet appears in only one scene (his other two were left on the cutting room floor during final edits) as Lance Henriksen’s (“Alien”) grandson.
“Throughout the film, Lance’s character has several breakdowns. He’s a nasty character, funny because in real life Lance is so nice. His character makes jabs at my sister and knows all the right buttons to push. He begins attacking me and I end up storming off.”
Bijvoet’s character, Will, is Mortensen’s nephew and Laura Linney’s (“Ozark”) son.
Bijvoet, who was 13 at the time of filming, had to dye his hair blue for the movie. While the hair colour fit his character, he was glad to be able to return to being naturally blonde just in the nick of time for his Grade 8 graduation.
Mortensen, a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor (“Eastern Promises,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Green Book”) wrote, directed, co-starred and performed some of the music in “Falling.” David Cronenberg, a long-time collaborator with Mortensen, makes a cameo alongside another Canadian-born director Paul Gross. The two play proctologists.
As a huge fan of the movie “Green Book,” Bijvoet was familiar with Mortensen’s star power prior to being cast.
“Viggo is not a stereotypical movie star,” he said. “He’s such a generous guy. We did a lot of rehearsals and he was really helpful, a lot of fun to work with. The entire cast and crew were great.”
Early reviews of the film have been mostly positive with the Hollywood Reporter calling it, “A masterful family drama.”
Bijvoet was born in Penticton and attended Uplands Elementary School until the age of eight when his family moved to Toronto.
“I miss Penticton a lot, I still love it. I keep in touch with a lot of friends still.”
Attending the famed Sundance festival in Utah was an experience in itself. He reunited with the cast and participated in two Q&A sessions. Sundance was held just before the COVID pandemic hit.
Due to COVID and the closure of most theatres, “Falling” is unlikely to receive a major theatrical release. This disappoints Mortensen, who’s not a fan of straight-to-video or films made exclusively for streaming. It will be shown again at both Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival, later this year.
COVID also puts Bijvoet’s next project on hold. He’s cast in a primary role in a teenage coming-of-age film, “It’s Alright Now.”
As for his future, the teen said he wants to keep acting and would like to pursue it as a career. When asked what film genre he’d most like to appear in, he said a super-hero film.