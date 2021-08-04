If you’ve ever wanted to try dragon boating, this is the perfect weekend to do it.
The local dragon boating community is offering a free practice session this Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. on Skaha Lake.
Participants will be taken out on the water for about an hour with experienced coaches and introduced to the basics of paddling. All equipment will be provided and no experience is necessary. Meet at the boathouse near the marina.
Those looking to make a longer-term commitment can sign up for dragon boating lessons, which will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m., from Aug. 10 through Sept. 2.
Penticton’s paddling community include women’s teams, a senior’s team and mixed crews. Men are welcomed and encouraged to join the sport.
For more information or to register, visit www.pentictondragonboat.com, email admin@pentictondragonboat.com or call 250-488-3100.