Two key cogs in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System have been honoured for their long-time efforts to help move people around the region.
BC Transit just unveiled its Transit Superstars List for 2022, which is drawn up based on nominations from employees, operating companies and local government partners.
The local winners were Shirley Grinde and Matt Berry.
Grinde “is the backbone of the Penticton handyDART service,” according to a BC Transit press release.
“She’s been a cornerstone to custom operations for decades and she sincerely cares about the needs and well-being of customers, while keeping in mind the operational side of handyDART service. She is always open to learning new ways of doing things, often proposing new ideas and solutions. Known for her legendary spreadsheets, Shirley has learned new scheduling software and has been committed to using it to its full potential.”
Berry picked up the Mike Docherty Lifetime Achievement Award, which is a fitting tribute considering Berry is set to retire this year after 37 years. He’s the president of Berry & Smith Trucking, which operates local buses under contract to BC Transit.
“Matt’s easygoing nature, sense of humour and kindness have touched the lives of many,” notes the release.
“Matt has worked through many changes and has been instrumental in delivering top-notch transit service to South Okanagan residents for decades, providing a strong foundation upon which the system will continue to grow.”