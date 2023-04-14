Two Lower Mainland gangsters have been charged with murdering Naramata resident Kathy Richardson inside her home two years ago.
Charges were laid Friday against Red Scorpion gangster Ekene “Lololanski” Anigbo and his associate Jalen Falk, according to the online court services database.
A third gang associate named Shahram Tokhy, who was targeted in a Chilliwack shooting April 3, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coquitlam, Agassiz, Kelowna and Prince George in May 2021.
All three gangsters were in a vehicle that crashed in Quesnel on May 25, 2021. At the time, police connected their vehicle to a drive by shooting in Prince George hours earlier that targeted Anthony Graham.
Graham was uninjured, but remains a fugitive after being charged along with Richardson’s son Wade Cudmore with killing Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer.
The siblings’ bodies were found near Naramata on May 10, leading police to search Richardson’s house.
Friday’s charges suggest that Richardson’s death was connected to the allegations against her son.
The hard-working businesswomen, who ran a hair salon out of her home, had been worried about her son in the weeks before her murder, friends told Postmedia back in 2021.
Richardson bought her house in 2000. The title has since been transferred to Cudmore, who is awaiting trial.
B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, worked on the complex overlapping murder investigations.
“This joint forces operation with B.C.’s major crime section was a significant partnership formed out of the recognition of our respective mandates and leveraged our collective expertise to achieve these results,” CFSEU chief officer Manny Mann said Friday. “The CFSEU-B.C. is committed to continuing to work with and support our policing partners in the collective fight against gangs and the violence that organized crime groups cause in our communities.”
Anigbo’s image was one of six on a May 17, 2021 Vancouver Police poster warning the public that he could be targeted in the gang war. Four days later, he was stopped in Richmond, along with a female associate.
“Officers approached the male and female who were detained for investigation when officers located a loaded handgun. Both individuals were arrested for firearms related offences and later released pending further investigation,” a CFSEU news release said at the time.
Three weeks later, Richardson was dead.
Anigbo was arrested in October 2021 after he carried two loaded semi-automatic firearms into a Richmond hotel lobby.
“The only rational inference is the firearms were intended to cause death, harm and fear,” said Vancouver provincial court Judge Reginald Harris as he sentenced Anigbo last September to 33 months on top of his pretrial custody. “His conduct posed a danger to the community and he did so at a time when gun violence and gun possession appears to be rampant.”
Both Tokhy and Falk were charged last summer in Manitoba after police alleged they used a drone to drop methamphetamine and fentanyl inside Stony Mountain Institution on July 3.
RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre confirmed this week that “the matter is still before the courts here in Manitoba.”