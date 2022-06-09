Osoyoos reached all the way to High Prairie, Alta., to find its new chief administrative officer.
The town announced this week it has hired Rod Risling as its new CAO, beginning in August.
Risling has served as CAO for the Town of High Prairie since August 2020 and boasts a total of 30 years’ experience in local government, including a 12-year stint with the City of Edmonton.
“I am excited to return to Osoyoos where I have owned a home for the past 17 years and become part of the local community,” he said in a press release.
“I look forward to working with the team and the current and future council of Osoyoos in moving the organization forward during these challenging times.”
Risling replaces Allan Chabot, who parted ways with Osoyoos in February after nearly three years in the post.