Redevelopment of the Bogner’s restaurant site can proceed now that city council has voted to tear up a land-use contract that was stalling construction.
The 46-year-old contract stipulated the site’s Tudor-style home remain intact and that it operate as a restaurant.
All such land-use contracts in B.C. are due to be terminated automatically on June 30, 2024, but the proponents behind the Bogner’s redevelopment requested the restriction be lifted immediately to allow them to get on with construction of a three-storey office building.
Following a tense, 90-minute public hearing on Feb. 7, council voted 4-3 in favour of cutting the red tape. Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Amelia Boultbee, Ryan Graham and James Miller.
Since then, the B.C. Transportation Ministry has also signed off, allowing council to give final approval on Tuesday. The vote was 6-0.
Coun James Miller was in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, but left council chambers during discussion of the Bogner’s matter and returned with a glass of water immediately after the vote.