Premier's Award

Sandra Richardson, winner of the Premier's Award for education, is pictured with some of her friends and former colleagues who were in attendance at the ceremony in Victoria.

 Submitted Photo

Retired Summerland, Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret teacher and vice-principal Sandra Richardson received the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education (community engagement) in Victoria, Saturday. Sharing.a moment with the winner are, from left, former SSS teacher Mike Richardson, fellow nominee Randy Jones, Richardson, former SSS teachers Katy Clarke and Linda Beaven, former SD67 CEA Lesley Evans, and SSS grad Carmen McDowell, herself a nominee for outstanding new teacher.