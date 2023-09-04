Police are urging local parents to talk to their kids about attending pre-grad parties that are planned to coincide with the start of the new school year.
“In an effort to minimize the damages done by these parties, which often occur in more rural and environmentally sensitive areas, the Penticton RCMP are encouraging parents to have what may be difficult conversations with their children, explaining the potential dangers at bush parties. Even for those students who plan to attend and not drink, things can quickly escalate into a bad situation,” said Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.
“We encourage the kids to acknowledge their final year of high school, be leaders and examples for those who follow and celebrate responsibly. Starting off your school year with regret, potential loss of friends or criminal charges is not the way you want to start your final year.”
Brett said officers will be patrolling rural area and looking to break up gatherings based on “information from concerned parents regarding the location, date and times of these events.”