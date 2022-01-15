A long-standing feature of an Okanagan town’s website has disappeared.
Water quality indicators are no longer posted daily on Peachland’s municipal website.
“The entire district is now on the water treatment plant system. Turbidity readings are no longer posted daily as they are consistently at a very low level indicating GOOD water quality,” an advisory on the website states.
The $25-million plant became operational last spring, but only recently have neighbourhoods north of Trepanier Creek been connected.
Despite the plant being less than a year old, town staff say an operating problem that could cause the operation to “crash” will require a fix-up estimated to cost $2.5 million. Town staff have been working overtime to keep an eye on the equipment.