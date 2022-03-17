The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is set to pay a visit to Penticton this spring.
Jurassic Quest, which features life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, inflatable attractions and more, is set to take over the entire South Okanagan Events Centre complex from Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29.
Families can walk through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and deep dive into the Ancient Oceans exhibit to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon!
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful babies – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth millions of years ago.
Jurassic Quest, which has been touring North America since 2013, works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from colouration to teeth size, to textured skin or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Tickets for adults and kids ages two and up cost $30.50 each, while seniors can get in for $23.50. Or, for $48.50, patrons can get an all-access pass that includes unlimited rides. Tickets are available now at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.