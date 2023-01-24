Ongoing monitoring has been ordered for the site of a rock slide that temporarily closed Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood.

On Jan. 10, several large boulders tumbled down a hillside and onto a walking path through the park. The park has since reopened following a geotechnical assessment.

“No imminent rock fall concerns were identified by the geotechnical engineer, however, the site remains under observation. Clean-up efforts are being co-ordinated and will be completed in the coming week,” explained the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.

A picture released previously by the RDOS shows three boulders at the bottom of a steep slope below a home at the south entrance to the park. At least one of the rocks rolled across the walking path while another settled at the edge of the path.

