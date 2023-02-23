Three-and-a-half years was plenty of time for a Princeton man to clean up his unsightly property, a judge has concluded.
John Robert Hart, who owns a 20-acre property at 847 Highway 5A about eight kilometres north of Princeton, went to court in an unsuccessful effort to fight off an attempt by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to force his hand under its unsightly premises bylaw.
Hart purchased the property in May 2019 and complaints about its unsightly state – which featured abandoned vehicles, rubbish and the like –started arriving at the RDOS office soon after.
Efforts by RDOS bylaw officers to get the property cleaned up failed, and in January 2020 the board authorized court action as a last resort.
After exhausting all other options, the RDOS finally went to court in August 2021 to seek an eight-part order against Hart that would give him 30 days to clean up the property and authorize RDOS staff to go onto the property to do the work if necessary, then add the costs to his tax bill.
Hart, who opposed the order, claims the junk on his property is part of a vast collection with resale value, and asked the judge to instead order the RDOS enter mediation with him or provide funds to help clean up and organize the site, then apply those costs to his tax bill.
“If RDOS can threaten that they will ‘cleanup’ and ‘remove’ and ‘dispose’ then charge this to my taxes, then why I ask can they not provide the resources to build compliant sheds to organize, store and sell my collection. Maybe build a fence and charge this to my taxes. There are more helpful ways to achieve their objective,” wrote Hart in his submissions during a one-day trial.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick wasn’t having any of it.
“In total, it has been slightly in excess of 3 1/2 years that these issues have been live as between the respondent and the petitioner. During this time, I am not satisfied that the respondent has made sufficient efforts to remediate the property,” wrote Hardwick in her decision, which was delivered Jan. 20, 2023, but just published online this week.
“I accept the submission that there are some items of value on the property and that it takes some time to sort and organize them and find a (buyer). I also understand and accept that there are issues with obtaining licencing for vehicles on the property. However, there are ways that these items can be organized and sorted pending sale which would not run afoul of the (unsightly premises) bylaw.
“Further, the pictures in evidence clearly show there is also a significant amount of general refuse on the property which simply needs to be disposed of.”
In acknowledgement of the current winter conditions in the region, the judge gave Hart until Aug. 31, 2023, to complete the cleanup.