Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas of TLC, now a duo, performed their greatest hits at an all-star double bill with Shaggy, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre before an almost full house. TLC is best remembered for its mega-hit and video Waterfalls. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Shade.)
