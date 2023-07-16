TLC

This photo was taken by Jordan Shade at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

 Jordan Shade

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas of TLC, now a duo, performed their greatest hits at an all-star double bill with Shaggy, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre before an almost full house. TLC is best remembered for its mega-hit and video Waterfalls. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Shade.)

