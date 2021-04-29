A philanthropic-minded Vancouver businessman who draws a $1-a-year salary from his clothing company is the angel investor who won a bidding war this week that will preserve Sickle Point for conservation purposes, The Herald has learned.
Court documents show a numbered company received approval Monday in B.C. Supreme Court to purchase the 4.8-hectare site on Skaha Lake out of foreclosure for $2.9 million.
B.C. corporate registry documents show the numbered company was incorporated April 21 and list the sole director as Brian Hill with the same address as the Vancouver headquarters of Aritzia Inc., a women’s fashion company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and operates 100-plus stores around North America.
Hill declined comment through Aritzia on Wednesday.
Citing a request for privacy, Subrina Monteith, who represents Kaleden on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, declined Wednesday to confirm Hill as the purchaser.
She did note, however, that the deal fell in place over a one-week span starting with a call she received from the buyer’s family on April 20.
Monteith was told the family fell in love with the site through regular visits to the area and now intends to hand over Sickle Point to another entity, perhaps a land trust group, for preservation purposes.
“All we know is it’s been saved, there will be no development and it’s going to conservation,” said Monteith.
“It is the best possible outcome.”
She went on to praise MLA Roly Russell, MP Richard Cannings and Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel for playing key roles in saving the property from development, and also noted the efforts of the Save Sickle Point Committee, which spear-headed a community drive to preserve the site.
“They’ve done an amazing job of keeping the interest of conservation on the property and making sure all the ecological values are strong and clear,” said Monteith.
The committee, which has raised approximately $500,000 to help purchase the site, said in a statement on social media it will now turn its attention to creating a strategic plan for restoration and rehabilitation of Sickle Point and establishing a self-sustaining endowment fund with a land trust to ensure the proper long-term management of the site.
The committee was also instrumental in an attempt late last year to have the RDOS borrow up to $3.5 million to purchase Sickle Point from mortgage holder Lanyard Investments, but that plan was shot down in a referendum.
At the time, the RDOS had bid $2.5 million for the property, but the offer wasn’t presented in court because it was conditional upon receiving public assent.
What was presented in court in December 2020 by Lanyard Investments was a $2.1-million offer from North Vancouver accountant Gregory Daniel Joseph Smith, but the bid was $900,000 under the asking price and subsequently turned down by a judge.
Lanyard Investments returned to court Monday with a fresh offer of $2.2 million from Smith, who was subsequently outbid by Hill’s numbered company, which offered a $700,000 premium.
In an application to the court presenting Smith’s offer, Lanyard Investments noted that selling Sickle Point became more difficult in recent months as a result of negative publicity surrounding the site.
“Of all the properties the petitioner’s realtor’s team has listed for sale in the last six months of 2020, they had received the most interest in the (Sickle Point) property, there were multiple buyers that confirmed they wanted to purchase the property, but increasing media coverage and public opposition from the community have, one by one, scared the prospective buyers away,” Lanyard Investments stated in its court application.
“During tours of the property, potential buyers were even hassled and made to feel uncomfortable by local residents passing by, and even by Mel Reeves, the representative of the registered owner on one occasion.”
Plus, “The Penticton Indian Band has publicly expressed opposition to the development of the lands, which has concerned prospective buyers.”
Reeves spent decades trying to build a residential development on the site, but ran into regulatory problems arising mainly from the wetland’s special protected status. He finally listed it for sale in May 2016 for $7.8 million, then steadily lowered the price to $3.2 million until the property was foreclosed upon by Lanyard Investments in mid-2020.
Hill, the new owner, is described on Aritzia’s website as a third-generation retailer who opened the company’s first store in Vancouver in 1984.
“Under his leadership, we have opened 97 retail boutiques in key markets in Canada and the U.S., in addition to developing and launching our e-commerce business,” states Hill’s biography on the Aritzia website.
“As an accomplished retailer, merchant, creative director and corporate strategist, Mr. Hill’s vision and expertise have shaped us and driven our growth. He is intimately involved in all aspects of our business.”
According to Aritzia’s corporate filings, Hill has drawn an annual salary of just $1 since the company went public in 2016. But his shares, as of March 1, 2020, were valued at $553 million.
Hill’s wife, Andrea, is the founder of the Cause We Care Foundation, which works with single mothers on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and the two are also supporters of the Vancouver Art Gallery and BC Children’s Hospital.
The couple also made headlines in 2017 when they donated $1.5 million to a non-profit organization that looks after a backcountry trail system in the Whistler area.