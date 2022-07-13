A top prize of $1,000 is up for grabs in the sixth annual Reel Peach Festival filmmaking contest.
The sixth-annual edition of the event coincides with the Penticton Peach Festival, which runs Aug. 3-7. Entries, which must be between one and three minutes in length, will be shown on the big screen attached to the main stage during the festival.
"For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5,000 people is an exciting prospect," says Reel Peach Festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit.
"Seeing a large audience reacting to your creation is an awesome and inspiring feeling. It is a chance to celebrate our region and see people, places and things that make us smile, laugh or instill a sense of pride.”
The contest is open to amateurs and professionals alike, with minimal criteria aside from a requirement the finished product be suitable for all ages. Bonus points will be awarded by the judges to films that feature the Okanagan and peaches.
The deadline to enter is July 31, with cash prizes of $500 and $250 for second and third places, respectively.
For more information, visit www.reelpeachfest.com