Whoever represents Penticton after the next provincial election is going to have less driving to do than current MLA Dan Ashton.
A final list of proposed adjustments to B.C.’s provincial electoral boundaries was released this week that shows Peachland trimmed from the Penticton riding currently held by Ashton and the riding then renamed Penticton-Summerland.
The resultant riding, which would pick up Naramata and other surrounding areas, would have about 55,000 people – compared to roughly 65,000 now – while Peachland would hook up with West Kelowna in a new riding appropriately called West Kelowna-Peachland.
Changes were recommended by the non-partisan B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission, which swings into action after every two elections to ensure riding boundaries are in check with population growth.
The commission has recommended a total of six new ridings, which would lift the provincial total to 93.
Four of the new ridings would be on the Lower Mainland, while one would be on Vancouver Island and the other in the Central Okanagan, where the population has been growing at about twice the provincial average.
And it’s that new riding in the Central Okanagan that prompted the larger redrawing of boundaries right across the region, including the Penticton-Peachland split.
“We also heard that Peachland has strong ties with West Kelowna. The two communities are connected by Highway 97,” noted the commission in its final report.
To the south, no changes are recommended in the Boundary-Similkameen riding currently held by MLA Roly Russell.
The commission’s initial proposal contemplated hiving off Christina Lake and moving it into a West Kootenay riding, but that change didn’t make the final cut.
The three-person commission was struck in October 2021 and logged 10,000 kilometres during consultation efforts around the province.
With final recommendations in hand, it will now be up to members of the B.C. legislature to adopt them with an eye to having them in effect for the next scheduled provincial election in October 2024.