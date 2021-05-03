Three weeks after local politicians balked at Interior Health’s retroactive request for a $1-million contribution to a new urgent primary care centre in Penticton, they’ll get a chance to reconsider Thursday.
Judy Sentes, chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital, will use the special powers granted to her in that position to ask directors if they wish to revisit what was a 10-9 decision at their April 15 meeting.
That earlier session featured an hour of at-times confusing debate on two separate motions: one to declare the new UPCC a hospital facility so it can receive local funding; and the other to contribute $1 million towards the UPCC’s capital cost.
The first motion to declare the $2.5-million facility a hospital actually passed by a 10-9 mark.
Sentes said in an interview Monday that some directors expressed confusion afterwards, and she has since come to believe that, as chair, she may not have given adequate time for debate and decisions.
The tight vote had nothing to do with her efforts to reopen the funding decision, added Sentes, also a Penticton city councillor.
“As close as it is, it was still a board decision and I’m very respectful of that,” said Sentes. “But I’m also respectful of those directors who still had questions.”
Sentes was the only one of four Penticton directors who voted in favour of granting Interior Health the $1 million for the new UPCC, which opened in March in a strip mall on Martin Street and is geared to patients needing help with mental health and addictions.
Among the Penticton opponents was Coun. Katie Robinson, who blasted the B.C. government and Interior Health for asking for money for a facility that was already open.
“I can’t think of a government anywhere that could possibly go ahead and build things and just think you can automatically come with a hand out after the fact and ask us to pay for it, ask our taxpayers to pay for it,” said Robinson.
Interior Health officials who appeared at the April 15 meeting told the OSHRD board they were unable to present the request any sooner because their hands were tied by the Ministry of Health, which only publicly announced the project March 9.
The OSRHD is led by the same directors and staff as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Its main purpose is to levy taxes to fund the local share – 40% – of capital costs for health care in the area.