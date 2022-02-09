Penticton’s population grew by 9% over the past four years, according to fresh census data released Wednesday.
The survey showed the city’s population grew from 33,761 in 2016 to 36,885 in 2021.
Elsewhere in the region, Oliver saw 3% growth, which lifted its population to 5,094. Having eclipsed the 5,000 mark, the local taxpayers will now see their share of policing costs rise from 30 to 70%, which is expected to total an extra $600,000 annually.
Summerland’s population bulged by 4% to 12,042, while Osoyoos saw 10% growth that lifted its population to 5,556.
To the north, Kelowna’s population grew 14%, putting it at 144,576, West Kelowna expanded by 11% to 36,078 people and Vernon notched an 11% increase to place it at 44,519.
Statistics Canada says the national population almost hit 37 million last year as it grew at the fastest rate among G7 nations.
The agency says Canada's population was just over 36.9 million on census day last year, growing by 5.2 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
The five-year growth rate was double that of any peer country in the G7, and Statistics Canada says most of the growth happened prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
Statistics Canada says the main reason for the slowdown in growth was border restrictions that, while meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, also slowed the pace of newcomers arriving in Canada.
The agency says population growth was at a record high before the pandemic, and then slowed to its lowest rate in a century in 2020.
Statistics Canada says there were about 1.8 million more people calling the country home in 2021 compared with 2016, with four in every five being immigrants.
With files from The Canadian Press