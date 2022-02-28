One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Highway 3 west of Keremeos.
Police say the crash, which also sent a passenger to hospital, occurred around 4 a.m. in the Lawrence Ranch area approximately halfway between Keremeos and Hedley.
“When officers arrived, they found the driver, a 32-year-old man, had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased. The passenger, a 38-year-old man of no fixed address, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local area hospital,” the BC Highway Patrol said in a press release.
“Officers from the BC Highway Patrol and a collision analyst and reconstructionist have been called to assist in the investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”
Highway 3 was closed until approximately noon on Sunday.